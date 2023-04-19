Tyreek Hill Gets Brutally Rejected by NFL Reporter Annie Agar After Shooting His Shot

Best advice to Miami Dolphin receiver Tyreek Hill. A female sports reporter probably isn’t going to compromise her ethics over some Twitter flirtation.

Hill, known as the Cheetah, was doing some Twitter scrolling when he saw a post made by NFL reporter Annie Agar, who works for Bally Sports and does satirical videos as a side social media influencer gig. She was covering the Long Beach Grand Prix, an Indy Car race. And while wearing Indy Car race gear after a ride-along, she tweeted:

“This is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn’t it. never felt faster. Indy Car thanks so much for having me out! unreal experience.”

And for some reason, Tyreek Hill felt the need to reach out to Agar. So he quote tweeted her, adding: “Annie if you want my number just say that.” And he added the drooling emoji. Have a look:

Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 https://t.co/tN2DKceoYw — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 18, 2023

Ouch! Tyreek Hill Got Burned, Twice

Female sportswriters/broadcasters have shrugged off player flirtations for decades. So Agar had the perfect response to the Miami Dolphin receiver.

“Appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number.”

Hello, police? We’d like to report a murder.

appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡😉😂 https://t.co/RXcAX1WoQK — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 19, 2023

So what was Agar talking about? We’ve got the details.

The Dolphins receiver played host for his youth football camp earlier this month in Miami. And let’s just say as a defensive back, he makes for a terrific receiver. He volunteered to cover one of the campers. And said camper almost shook him out of his shoes.

There’s video of this fabulous, Tyreek Hill on-field faus pax. The ML Football social media account shared a clip of the play with the caption “7 X Pro Bowl Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got BURNT by a Teen.”

7x Pro Bowl #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got BURNT by a Teen



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/9JM36p1TwB — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 9, 2023

Hilarious moment, right? In the drill, Hill was the cornerback, covering the receiver with no safety help. The teenager ran a vertical, then paused for a split second, did a stutter step and gave Tyreek Hill a double move. Hill had no idea the kid had such skills. He bought the fake and fell down to his knees. The kid sprinted upfield, caught the ball and turned it all into a spectacular touchdown. And the fellow campers celebrated, chasing everyone downfield.

To help Tyreek Hill regain his dignity, we’re offering photos of his terrific receiver self. Check out the photo gallery of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa working out with Hill and other receivers. Hill should stick to this stuff and away from the drooling emojis.