Tyreek Hill Goes In on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Lays Down Challenge to Squash Beef with AJ Brown

Tyreek Hill still isn’t letting up on his criticism of JuJu Smith-Schuster and his Twitter tackiness. Plus, the Dolphins receiver insists it’s all about love, with nothing to do with the “salt.”

Let us explain. Basically, Tyreek Hill is calling out the audacity of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who probably should be busy celebrating a Super Bowl win rather than trolling an Eagles defensive back who was on the bad end of a controversial call. Surely we all can agree on that.

Plus, this story also involves Philadelphia receiver AJ Brown, who came to the defense of teammate James Bradberry. And if you remember the Super Bowl moment, officials flagged Bradberry for holding Smith-Schuster. The penalty gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs deep in Eagles territory. Kansas City then ran all but a few seconds off the clock before kicking the winning field goal.

So this is how it started. Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine’s card on Twitter featuring a photo of Bradberry. The caption — “I’ll hold you when it matters most.” Several NFL stars came out in favor of “let it go, bro.”

AJ Brown couldn’t let that tweet go without a response. He wrote back to the Chiefs wideout:

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it. This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like (you’re) like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

That prompted another response from Smith-Schuster: “Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro.”

And this is where Tyreek Hill, aka the Cheetah, jumped in to chastise JuJu Smith-Schuster. So you want to know how it’s going? Hill, the one-time Chief, blasted Schuster-Smith on his podcast.

Hill wanted to make it clear. He loves to stir it up on social media. So with that caveat, he felt he could be an authority on Schuster-Smith’s Twitter behavior.

“Bro, how are you going to post something, then you want to say something right after?” he said.

“I’m the biggest instigator on Twitter. How are you going to start a fire then play victim? I can see if you want to start a fire, then you just stay in the fire. You know, trash talk back.”

Then Hill suggested a versus battle like they rappers do. Put the best plays of Brown up against Smith-Schuster. Who would be Hill’s choice between the two? AJ Brown, of course.

Welcome to the NFL off-season.