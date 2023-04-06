Tyreek Hill Sends Chiefs Fans a Stern Message Months Before Return to Arrowhead Stadium

Check the calendar Tyreek Hill. Is early April really the appropriate time to trash-talk the Chiefs, your old team?

Stream coverage of the 2023 Masters on Paramount+. Watch live!

Hill says yes, his calendar says any time is mockery time. He’s the former Kansas City star. So this week’s taunt concerns the Chiefs. The team traded Hill to the Dolphins before last season. And now, this former Chief plans to haunt his old teammates when the Dolphins visit Arrowhead Stadium this fall. He said as much during an interview this week with a Kansas City radio station.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we’re gonna do?” Tyreek Hill asked. “Guess what we’re gonna do? I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, I hate to do it. But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all’s worst enemy that day,” Hill said. “You better change the the signals, I know every signal you all got.”

Tyreek Hill, aka the Cheetah, is known for his on-field peace signs. They’re a subtle way to get the point across. He’ll flash one after he makes a big play. At the end of the 2021 season, when he still was playing for the Chiefs, the NFL fined him in consecutive weeks for doing too much celebrating.

In a playoff game against the Steelers, Tyreek Hill grabbed some pompoms from a Chiefs cheerleader to party after a touchdown. The NFL fined him $12,875. Then in the next playoff game, Hill threw up the peace sign. Officials didn’t flag him for taunting. But days later, after the NFL reviewed the video, the league docked him $10,300, the minimum for taunting.

The NFL fined Tyreek Hill more than $12,000 after he grabbed a set of pompoms to celebrate a playoff touchdown against the Steelers. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Now, Hill doesn’t hate his old teammates. But he does love to troll, be it on the radio or social media. He’s also very self-aware about it all and makes these comments with a smile. The NFL hasn’t set an official date, as yet, for the Chiefs home game against the Dolphins. But it’ll be a must-watch on the football calendar.

In other parts of the interview, Tyreek Hill said nice things for his old team. Back in February, he was in Japan when the Chiefs beat the Eagles for the Super Bowl.

“I was just real happy for my guys,” Hill said. “Even though I’m not a part of it, I still feel like I’m a part of it. Watching Pat (Mahomes) and (Travis) Kelce win. Watching coach (Andy) Reid get another Super Bowl ring to add to his amazing head coaching career. So it felt good, man, to watch the boys win.”

He added: “It takes it back to what you said earlier though, guys, we’ve got to see the business side of it. No hard feelings towards what’s going on over here. I still love you. I still got major love, baby.”