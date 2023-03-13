Tyreek Hill Sends Hilarious Warning Shot to New Teammate Jalen Ramsey

Tyreek Hill had a message for his new teammate, Jalen Ramsey — and it wasn’t exactly, “Welcome to Miami!” No, instead the Pro Bowl wide receiver had a warning for the star defensive back.

Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams traded Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, another major move ahead of NFL free agency. Upon learning the news, Hill sent out a message on Twitter to the defensive back.

“If you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting,” Hill wrote on Twitter.

if you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting 😊 https://t.co/BFRjZX8Jie — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

The play that Hill is referring to came during the NFL’s modified Pro Bowl game. Although the league switched to a flag football format, Ramsey took it upon himself to lay a big hit on the receiver.

Below is the clip from the Pro Bowl back in February. You can probably understand why Hill wouldn’t want to take another shot like that from Ramsey, especially in practice.

So much for the Pro Bowl being flag football.



Jalen Ramsey leveled Tyreek Hill on this play 😳pic.twitter.com/Qug8D6EBg2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 5, 2023

But, let’s be honest, the matchup between Hill and Ramsey could be pretty awesome … even if it’s just practice. The two have been tremendous NFL players.

Ramsey is a six-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the honor every year but his rookie season (2016). Hill has earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl. Both have won a Super Bowl ring.

Details of the Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Rams Trade

Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on a big trade between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. It’s not quite as monumental as the Chicago Bears trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, but it was still significant.

The Dolphins receive Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion. In exchange, the Rams get a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft as well as tight end Hunter Long.

Los Angeles’ newly-acquired third-round pick is No. 77 overall. Long will enter his third year in the NFL out of Boston College.