Uncertified Representative Reportedly Contacting NFL Teams on Lamar Jackson’s Behalf

Who’s ready for more drama in the Lamar Jackson offseason saga? According to Pro Football Talk, a representative who has not been certified by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) is reaching out to teams on the quarterback’s behalf.

Per the report, a representative has reached out to multiple teams in an attempt to spark conversations with Jackson. Though the Baltimore Ravens used a non-exclusive franchise tag on the QB, there’s been very little movement on a potential deal.

Because the tag is non-exclusive, Jackson is free to speak with other teams. If he signs an offer sheet from a different franchise, the Ravens have seven days to match.

One of PFT‘s sources says that the representative has told teams that Jackson is “ready to move on” from Baltimore. Another source said that the individual suggested the quarterback doesn’t need to have a fully-guaranteed contract.

Jackson and the Ravens have had contract issues dating back to the 2022 preseason. Although the MVP quarterback said he was confident a deal would get done, the two sides haven’t yet come to an agreement.

As far as Jackson’s uncertified representative — the NFLPA has made it clear to teams to not work with those individuals. Issues popped up last year when an uncertified representative reached out to teams on behalf of former Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

PFT reports that the NFLPA has been made aware of the situation but it’s unclear if the league knows.

NFL Executive Explains Lack of Interest in Lamar Jackson

The Lamar Jackson situation is a bit puzzling. The veteran quarterback is considered one of the best players at his position and has won a league MVP award. You’d think teams would be eager to have a conversation.

But it’s been very quiet regarding Jackson’s future. One league executive recently explained why that might be the case.

“Why should we do (general manager Eric) Decosta’s dirty work for him,” the executive said. “They’re just going to match any offer anyway.”

So, it seems like teams don’t want to provide any help to the Ravens regarding the potential quarterback situation. At the same time why not pick up the phone — especially an organization that needs a stellar quarterback?

Shouldn’t it be worth a roll of the dice? Apparently not.

It’s going to be fascinating to see if any momentum picks up regarding Jackson’s future or if teams stay off the phones. It might give the Ravens a little more leverage if there’s not a lot of interest in Jackson.