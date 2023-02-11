Updated Super Bowl Ticket Prices Ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles

Relief has arrived, NFL fans! If you’re looking to get into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, ticket prices are plummeting. Now, you’re able to snag your seat for the low, low price of $3,800.

Saturday afternoon, just a day before kickoff, TickPick provided an update on the ticket situation. The cost for the lowest-priced ticket is officially under $4,000, coming in at $3,837. Talk about affordability!

That ticket would get a fan into the 400 level section for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Tempting, isn’t it?

Super Bowl tickets have dropped below $4,000.



Current get-in: $3,837 pic.twitter.com/sYkgKEQcGy — TickPick (@TickPick) February 11, 2023

While a ticket priced over $3,800 is out of the price range for most of us, there actually has been a significant decline in the cost. Two weeks ago, the cheapest ticket rang up at $5,740.

That’s a near-$2,000 drop-off in cost for the cheapest seats. Even though it’s still not in the budget of most of us, that’s a major decrease.

I don’t know about you, but the $3,800 seats are still a little rich for my blood. The best option is still sitting at home and watching the game on FOX … for free.

History Being Made at Super Bowl LVII

For those that are shelling out the big bucks to attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium will be part of history.

For the first time ever, Sunday’s U.S. Navy flyover will be piloted by a team of seven women. The historic flyover commemorates the 50th anniversary of women earning the opportunity to become pilots in the U.S. Navy.

The flyover takes place immediately after the national anthem, performed by country music star Chris Stapleton. It will be conducted by Lt. Peggy Dente, her first opportunity to do so.

“I think it’d be crazy if you weren’t a little bit nervous, but a little bit of nerves keeps you honest, keeps you humble and keeps you focused on the mission,” Dente told CBS News.

So, be sure to tune in early for the historical event. Or, if you’re going to be at State Farm Stadium, be sure to look to the sky immediately after the national anthem.