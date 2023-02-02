Urban Meyer Reflects on Time With Jaguars, Makes Bold Claim on Trevor Lawrence’s Potential

Urban Meyer’s stint as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars came and went over the course of one year. Now, it’s a distant memory thanks to the team’s success this season.

During a recent apperance on All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer reflected on his stint with the Jags, where he mostly praised star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I was approached by a few teams, and the [Jaguars] really appealed to me. Trevor Lawrence, who might be a Hall of Famer one day — he’s that good and a great kid,” Meyer said. “Obviously, it didn’t go well, but I had no plans of doing that at all, it just happened.”

Saying he might have done some things differently in hindsight, Meyer assured does not want to return to the sidelines. The longtime college coach won two games with Jacksonville before being fired before the end of the regular season.

Doug Pederson replaced Meyer this past season and nearly led the Jags to the AFC Championship game. 2023 was the first of what is expected to be many division championships for the Jaguars under Lawrence’s guide.

“When you get a killer like a Trevor Lawrence, JT Barrett, Cardale Jones or Tim Tebow — you’ve got a chance. They have a great future,” Meyer said.

Next Up For Lawrence, Jaguars

During his second season in the league, Lawrence completed better than 66 percent of his passes in the 2022-23 regular season, throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, Lawrence was one of three players in the NFL this season to record at least 25 passing touchdowns and 5 rushing touchdowns this season. He joined Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen as the only players to do so.

The Jaguars might have been sent home for the rest of the postseason, but Lawrence will be headed to the Pro Bowl this weekend. The 2023 Pro Bowl games will take place in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday. A seven-on-seven flag football game on Sunday at 3 p.m. will be the main event of the weekend festivities.