Urban Meyer Speaks About Returning To Coaching

Will Urban Meyer ever return to the sidelines? That’s a question many have wondered since his forgettable (and brief) run as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though his NFL tenure didn’t go as planned, Meyer is still considered one of the top minds ever to coach the college game. So, does he have any interest in a return? For now, it sounds like the three-time national champion is content as a broadcaster.

When asked if he has any desire to return to the sidelines on All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer said he has “No desire.”

Meyer coached at the college level for 17 seasons, getting his start at Bowling Green (2001-02). He then moved on to Utah (2003-04) and took his first Power Five job at Florida (2005-10).

He led the Gators to a pair of national championships before stepping down after the 2010 season. In 2012, He took over at Ohio State and led the Buckeyes to a national title in 2014.

In 17 seasons, Meyer has compiled a 187-32 record. His teams never finished with a losing record.

Meyer has talked about losing some interest in coaching previously, only to return to the sidelines. We’ll see if any school comes knocking on his door … and if the veteran coach answers.

Urban Meyer Talks About Jaguars’ Success

It can be difficult for a coach to talk about his former team, especially after getting fired. But Urban Meyer had no trouble complimenting Jacksonville for its success during the 2022 NFL season.

First, Meyer was asked if he’d do anything differently when he was in Jacksonville last season. Then, he talked about how impressed he was with the Jaguars this year.

“Of course, I think I’d do some things differently,” Meyer said. “I was excited to see … because (Jacksonville) had a lot of different players than when I was there. They did a really good job in free agency this year.”

This season, Jacksonville finished with a 9-8 record, winning the AFC South. The Jaguars also defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.