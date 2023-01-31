US Congressman Calls Out Eli Apple, Bengals, Cincinnati Mayor on Capitol Hill Following Chiefs Win

Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri wasn’t going to let the Bengals and Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval get away with their trash talking ahead of the AFC Championship against the Chiefs.

After Kansas City defeated Cincinnati 23-20 on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, Alford appeared on the House floor on Capitol Hill on Monday to rub it in. He opened his speech with a shout out to the Chiefs, as well as taking a shot at the Bengals.

“Today I rise to honor my Kansas City Chiefs for their AFC Championship and their berth in Super Bowl LVII,” Alford said. “Like many Missourians, I could not be prouder of the effort put forth on the field last night. Despite having an injured Patrick Mahomes, injuries to several key players, incredible amounts of outside noise and the referees against them the entire game, the Chiefs made short work of the Bungles — I mean Bengals — and sent them off to the offseason.”

Alford: Despite having the referees against them the entire game, the chiefs made short work of the bungles — I mean Bengals. I hope Eli Apple has fun in Cancun. I also hope that Mayor Jabroni and the rest of the Cincinnati fan base learned a valuable lesson pic.twitter.com/dWPzSWvCMJ — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2023

Alford went on to take more shots at Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. The mayor made headlines for his comments on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, referring to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium.”

Apple and Pureval weren’t the only ones to be caught in Alford’s line of fire, however. The Missouri representative also called out Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai. The defender’s late hit on Mahomes resulted in a 15-yard penalty to put the Chiefs in position for the game-winning field goal.

“I hope Eli Apple has fun in Cancun also,” Alford said. “I hope mayor Jabroni and the rest of the Cincinnati fanbase learned a valuable lesson last night. It is called Arrowhead. It is the loudest, toughest place to play in the NFL with the strongest fanbase. A special thank you to Patrick Mahomes, Harrison Butker, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and of course, Joseph Assai for all their wonderful efforts last night. We couldn’t have done it without you. To the Philadelphia Eagles, we’ll see you in Arizona.”

Chiefs escape Bengals on last-second field goal to advance to Super Bowl

With the scored tied at 20 and under 30 seconds remaining, overtime was still a very realistic possibility. However, Ossai’s late hit opened the door for Kansas City to win.

With 17 seconds to play, Mahomes scrambled for five yards to the Bengals 37-yard line before Ossai hit him as he stepped out of bounds. The penalty moved the ball to the 27-yard line, turning a 55-yard field goal into 45 yards.

Butker nailed the field goal, sending the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in the past four seasons. Mahomes finished 29-of-42 passing for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles have opened as two-point favorites (-130) over the Chiefs and the over-under is set at 50.0 points.