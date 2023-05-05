USC journalism students arrested for stealing first-round NFL Draft jerseys in Kansas City

Two USC students went to the NFL Draft in Kansas City trying to get a scoop for the school’s newspaper. They’ll eventually be leaving with much more than that, though, based on what they decided to do while visiting Union Station.

Per the Los Angeles Times, the Trojan students, who were representing Annenberg Media, stole $1,000 worth of jerseys meant for first-round draft picks.

According to the Kansas City PD, the duo was spotted on surveillance entering an area after 1 a.m. on Friday. The area they were in was somewhere that they were not credentialed to be. There was a bag that one of them brought in. Then, after five minutes, they left with it looking ‘fuller’ based on the wording in the police report.

All the NFL jerseys simply had the No. 1 printed on the backs of them. Amongst the stolen jerseys were a Cowboys, Vikings, and 49ers jersey. Two of those were recovered by police upon the student’s arrest upon boarding a flight back to LA.

“While limited by student privacy laws in what we can share, we are cooperating with the authorities in this matter,” USC said in a statement to the LA Times. “(We) will follow our internal processes with respect to any allegations of misconduct.”

This would be considered anything but journalistic integrity by these USC students. Now, unfortunately for them, they’ll likely end up as the headline back in Southern California for their shenanigans at the draft.

Carolina Panthers introduce No. 1 pick Bryce Young with Q&A

The Carolina Panthers are ready to have some fun with Bryce Young on the field as their quarterback. However, they had some off the field as the former Alabama quarterback gets acclimated to the franchise.

One week after the Panthers picked Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, their social team asked their new quarterback some questions. They ranged from which teammate is like a brother to him, to who is your biggest inspiration.

Check it out below, and learn a little bit more overall about the new face of the Panthers.