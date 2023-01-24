Video Shows Drake Concertgoer Fall From Balcony Onto New York Giants Players Below

A scary, bizarre scene unfolded at a Drake concert at The Apollo Theatre in New York on Sunday. While the rapper was in the middle of his performance, one fan fell from a balcony and into the crowd.

The fan landed in an area where a group of New York Giants players, including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, were enjoying the concert. Thankfully, the fan is reportedly fine, and video of the incident was released Monday.

The video shows that Drake immediately stopped the concert to check that the fan was OK. The Apollo released a statement on the incident the following day.

“Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine,” the statement read. “Drake, Apollo and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken. They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported they were OK. No major injuries were reported.”

The incident occurred about 90 minutes into the start of the concert. The Apollo added that it is investigating the situation further, as there seemed to be some debate as to whether the fan fell or intentionally jumped.

Giants players, other stars in attendance for Drake concert

In addition to Jones and Barkley, Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were also at the concert. The team had recently come off a 38-7 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday that eliminated it from the playoffs.

The Eagles defense bottled up Jones in that contest, sacking him five times. The quarterback ended the game 15-of-27 passing for just 135 yards and an interception. It was still a season to remember for New York, which won its first playoff game in 11 years.

Other stars in attendance included Aaron Judge, Kevin Durant and Justin Bieber.