Vikings DL Harrison Phillips Buys Dinner for Family and Doctors of Former Teammate Damar Hamlin

The NFL truly is uniting to support Damar Hamlin. Here’s another example. Minnesota Vikings defensive end Harrison Phillips picked up dinner for the player’s family and everyone who is taking care of him in the ICU. Then he asked others to pay it forward.

Phillips made this gesture on Tuesday within hours after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. He then set up a way through his Harrison’s Playmakers Foundation to “Pay It Forward for Damar Hamlin.”

Phillips also picked up the tab for all the Bills athletics training staff who still are in Cincinnati. The defensive end is in his first season playing for the Vikings. He and Hamlin were teammates last year with the Buffalo Bills.

Phillips said he and teammate Sheldon Day weren’t even watching the Bills-Bengals game. Rather, the two were with their fiancées at an NBA game featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves. But as word quickly spread of Hamlin’s dire situation, Phillips decided to leave the arena.

“We left the game early, and I was just refreshing Twitter every second,” Phillips said Wednesday at a media availability. “Reading every tweet out there, just waiting to hear what’s going on and what could happen.

“I sent out a bunch of text messages to almost all my (former Bills) teammates. For all the teammates that were rallied around them there, it was a very hard scene to see. You can try to picture it as best you can, but it was a very hard scene.

“So I’ve obviously been praying,” he said. “I got on my knees, praying and trying to figure out, ‘What can you do?’ There’s nothing really to do than try to reach out to everyone you can and make sure that they know that they’re loved and bring as much support as you can.”

Phillips said that he searched Tuesday for a sandwich shop that could deal with such a large order. He said he wanted chips, drinks, sandwiches and salads “everything I could find.” He didn’t stop there. Sometime Wednesday night, he sent over a buffet from Chipotle.

Damar Hamlin and Phillips only played together for a season. But the two helped each other’s foundations. Hamlin just finished his third annual toy drive for kids back home in his Pittsburgh neighborhood. Meanwhile, Phillips’ organization also works with children. He decided to create an event to help Hamlin “that will hopefully be a celebration of his life and his recovery in the months to come.”

Why’d he do it? “We’re a brotherhood.” And he emphasized that again in his comments. Jersey color doesn’t matter.

“We compete like hell when we’re out there against each other,” Phillips said. “But that is a brother that I look across when I look across the line of scrimmage. So I’m loving the support and prayers.”

The Bills issued a statement Wednesday saying that Hamlin is showing improvement, but he still is in critical condition.