Vikings RB Matt Asiata’s Son Returns to Football After Surviving Shooting

Fortunately, Matt Asiata raised his son, Ephraim, to play football. He did so because it felt like the most natural thing to do. After all, Asiata is a former Vikings running back. You teach your kid what you know.

Ephraim used to watch his dad train during the NFL offseason or at Minnesota training camp. Dad taught his son the good, precise footwork a football player needed. This was all a year before Ephraim even was eligible to play tackle football. Ephraim was an early-bloomer, sizewise. It’s why his friends and relatives called him by his nickname “Fatboy.”

In January, 2022, Matt Asiata received an unexpected phone call from his sister. He was out walking his dog named Laker. But his frantic sister called to tell him someone shot his son. Two other teenagers were dead. They all were outside their high school in West Valley City High School in Utah.

After Shooting, Matt Asiata Said His Son Had Only 1 Percent Chance of Survival

Ephraim was in critical condition with severe injuries to his pancreas, small intestine and liver. Doctors gave him a 1 percent chance of survival. But Ephraim also was muscular and fit because of Matt Asiata teaching him football.

“They said he was built like a man.” Matt Asiata told Vikings.com. “And that how he was built saved his life. He was a hairline away from dying from the bullet.”

Matt Asiasta was a big tailback for the Vikings from 2011-16. He scored three touchdowns in three different games. And, he started for Adrian Peterson when the starter went down with injury.

Ephraim already had outgrown running back. He now was playing defensive end. And dad thinks it all was to be able to save his life.

“All along, the time I’d been making him work out, it wasn’t for football,” Matt Asiata said. “It was to survive this. That gave me such a different perspective on why I’d been training him. I thought it was for football; but ‘the guy upstairs,’ our Heavenly Father, He was like, ‘OK, you’re [preparing] just for this incident.’ “

Ephraim underwent his final surgery in Nebraska. He needed to receive transplants for his small intestine, his liver and pancreas. The son asked his dad and his doctor if he’d ever play football again. The answer was yes.

“That was the only question he had – if he was going to be able to play again,” Matt Asiata recalled. “The surgeon told him, ‘You’ll have no limits.’ After he heard that, his eyes lit up. He got the surgery, and he was ready to roll. He was already motivated to make a comeback.”

Here’s a video Ephraim posted on Twitter that shows off his no-limits approach. He’s going full speed with dad.

Joined DAD today…. I play defense but if I can run like a RB, I can react like them when I’m chasing them down… IM COMING!! #AT #GodDid pic.twitter.com/9fmP50A1CJ — Ephraim Asiata (@AsiataEphraim44) February 9, 2023

As Matt Asiata told Vikings.com: “He’s really moving right now, like nothing’s happened.”

He’s readying for his senior season. Ephraim already has received scholarship offers from Utah, Wisconsin and BYU. He can go fast and free, just like before, thanks to his dad, the doctors and football.