Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller believes he knows where DeAndre Hopkins wants to play football in 2023.

The trade market for the Arizona Cardinals receiver is reportedly “ramping up,” and according to Miller, Hopkins’ preferable destination is in Buffalo.

“I talk to Hop all the time and it’s kind of like the same thing with OBJ,” Miller told reporters Tuesday, via The Buffalo News. “You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis.

“How could we lose with those guys?”

Aaron Wilson of KRPC-TV in Houston reported last month that Hopkins’ trade market was centered around the Bills. Trading Hopkins, however, is no easy task. The 30-year-old, while still one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL, carries a $30.75 million cap-hit in 2023.

Hopkins addressed the trade rumors during a March appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks but I take things day to day, man,” Hopkins said. “I don’t look forward to the future, I live in the present moment. Right now the Arizona Cardinals is the team and the roster I’m on, and I’m preparing myself for whatever the future holds.”

DeAndre Hopkins Hasn’t Lost a Step

Hopkins suited up in just nine games this past season, but was his usual productive self. He hauled in 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns. During his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, Hopkins recorded 115 catches with 1,407 and six scores. Prior to his arrival in Arizona, Hopkins spent seven seasons with the Houston Texans. Hopkins had five 1,000-yard seasons in Houston and four Pro Bowl appearances.

The three-time All-Pro wasn’t present when the Cardinals recently began their strength and conditioning program. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t confirm nor deny if Hopkins would be in the team’s plans this upcoming season.

“We’ll see. I’ve been in communication with D-Hop,” Gannon said. “I want to do what’s best for him and us, at the same time. When he’s ready to come, he’ll come and improve his game, too.”