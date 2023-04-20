Von Miller Shares Injury Update on Torn ACL

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is taking part in voluntary workouts this week, four months after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL.

Miller, who suffered the injury during his team’s 28-25 Week 11 victory over the Detroit Lions, told the media Tuesday he’s optimistic with how his rehab is going. He cited getting out on the golf course for helping him regain confidence in his knee.

“My knee’s good,” Miller said, via WGR550 Sports Radio Buffalo. “For me being able to golf, which I started midway through March. It feels like it’s downhill for me being able to walk around normally and go up-and-down stairs, walk around the golf course, and not really even think about it.”

Miller added during a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” he’s “about 65%.”

How we feeling Von..



"I'm feeling good and I'd say right now I'm at about 65%" ~ @VonMiller #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vIN0kXTnnl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2023

Miller, 34, recorded eight 8.0 sacks and 21 tackles in his first season with Buffalo after inking a six-year, $120 million deal last offseason. Miller, entering his 13th season in the NFL, said he was excited to get back to Orchard Park and be around his teammates.

“This is my life,” Miller said. “I’m on Year 13, and I’ve spent a third of my life playing football. I always try to be in the present and in the now, whether that’s OTAs or training camp or the regular season. I just think when you get up there in age, you start to find the beauty in the little things.”

Von Miller Excited About New Role for Sean McDermott in 2023

Things will be run a bit different in Buffalo this season, as in addition to his duties as head coach, Sean McDermott will call plays as the defensive coordinator. Miller has no doubt McDermott will succeed with more on his plate.

“I was with the Denver Broncos with coach [Vic] Fangio. He was the head coach and the defensive coordinator, so it’s not foreign to me. I know exactly how it’ll look, so I’m excited,” Miller said. “It’s not like coach McDermott was away from the defense last year, he would come in, give his tips and coach us up at certain points of the week. I’m fully confident in coach McDermott, and he earned his reputation by having great defenses. So I’m super excited to have him in there full-time.”

Von Miller Claims DeAndre Hopkins Told Him He Wants To Play for the Buffalo Bills

Miller believes he knows where DeAndre Hopkins wants to play football in 2023.

The trade market for the Arizona Cardinals receiver is reportedly “ramping up,” and according to Miller, Hopkins’ preferable destination is in Buffalo.

“I talk to Hop all the time and it’s kind of like the same thing with OBJ,” Miller told reporters Tuesday, via The Buffalo News. “You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis.

“How could we lose with those guys?”