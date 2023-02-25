Von Miller Teases Bills Fans Amid Derrick Henry Trade Speculation

With one benign snapshot, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller gave some power to that Derrick Henry trade rumor.

Miller currently is rehabbing from ACL surgery. And he apparently is working out with Henry, the star tailback from the Tennessee Titans. Earlier in the week, an ESPN reporter pushed the idea that the Titans should send Henry to the Bills to help with a rebuild under new general manager Ran Carthon.

Here’s the Derrick Henry photo straight from Von Miller’s Instagram. (It’s still amazing that a tailback has the size edge over one of the best defenders in the NFL).

.@VonMiller posted this picture with Derrick Henry on his IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/kibkWGY9xn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2023

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington kicked off the trade speculation earlier this week while making an appearance on Get Up. And Carthon certainly is giving off rebuilding vibes. The Titans hired Carthon last month. He’d spent the last two seasons as director of player personnel with the 49ers. One of his first moves with Tennessee happened this week when he freed $40 million in cap space by releasing Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham, Taylor Lewan and Randy Bullock.

“You want to trade a guy before it’s too late,” Darlington said, “Maybe they get something. Trade away Derrick Henry to the Buffalo Bills. Just speculating here, but man, that’d be a fun one.”

Judging by the smiles in the photo, Von Miller certainly thinks Derrick Henry could be a fun teammate.

And we know King Henry still reigns supreme over NFL defenses. He rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022, while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He hit 100 yards or more in nine games. It was his third-highest single-season total in his career. Henry’s best was the 2027 he gained in 2020. And Henry came within three yards this past season of exceeding his total from 2019.

Von Miller, while playing for the Broncos, brings down Derrick Henry in a 2019 game.(Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Bills maybe leaned too heavily on quarterback Josh Allen for rushing yards. Devin Singletary led all rushers with 819 yards. But Allen had 762, with 26 carries of at least 10 yards. Obviously, running is part of Allen’s dual-threat style. But it’s doubtful the Bills want him rushing 129 times during a season. He also fumbled seven times.

Henry is set to make $10.5 million in base salary this season. But he’s nowhere near the highest paid NFL back. San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey tops the NFL with a base of $11.8 million.