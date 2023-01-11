Warrant Issued for Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams After December Car Crash

A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie Sam Williams in relation to a December car accident. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported the news on Wednesday afternoon.

There’s been a misdemeanor warrant issued for Williams for reckless driving. More information has not been provided at this time.

Per the report, Williams has been contacted and told to report to authorities.

An update from the Plano Police Department on Sam Williams’ car accident from a few weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/cMmR7tHFzp — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 11, 2023

Williams was involved in a car accident in December. He was taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injury. Police said drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors to the accident.

A rookie defensive end, Williams has tallied 22 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries for the Cowboys defense this season.

News of the warrant comes just days before the Cowboys travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. The two teams meet in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs.

Dallas enters the postseason with a 12-5 record while Tampa Bay sits at 8-9. The Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys 19-3 at AT&T Stadium in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football.

Sam Williams Talks About Car Accident

Shortly after his car accident in December, rookie defensive end Sam Williams opened up about the frightening incident.

Williams allegedly was sideswiped by another vehicle and both drivers lost control. Both vehicles were totaled but the two drivers sustained minor injuries. Still, Williams talked about how lucky he was to escape.

“My first thing was like, ‘Thank you God,'” Williams said, per DallasCowboys.com. “It could’ve been worse. I was thinking about my son a lot, and his mom — I could’ve been gone that fast, without seeing them to say goodbye. I was going home to them — like five or six minutes from my house.”