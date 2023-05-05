We’re not sure how well this goes over in Space City. But the Tennessee Titans are planning a Houston Oilers throwback jersey for the fall.

Former Oiler great Warren Moon revealed that detail in an interview with the podcast Up & Adams. Meanwhile, the Titans social media account has been dripping clues for weeks.

“I talked with the owner about it,” said Moon, the ex-quarterback who now is in the Oilers/Titans Ring of Honor. He was referring to Titans’ owner Amy Adams Strunk. “She was waiting for the helmets to be approved. Now that you can wear the helmet, we’re wearing the whole uniform this year − and it could be against the Houston Texans.”

And the Up & Adams show shared the video clip, with the breaking news siren. “Confirmed: Throwback Oilers jerseys are coming back. I repeat Oilers throwback jerseys are coming back.”

🚨Confirmed: Throwback Oilers jerseys are coming back, I repeat Oilers throwback jerseys are coming back!



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @WMoon1 pic.twitter.com/XPVpvWvyNm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 4, 2023

Tennessee Titans used to be proud Houston franchise

If you follow your NFL history, you know that the Titans used to be the Houston Oilers. The team came into existence in 1960, the same year as the Dallas Cowboys. Texans love their football and there always was an argument between the state’s two largest cities about which one cheers for the best team. The Oilers played in the Astro Dome, which billed itself as the Eighth Wonder of the World. The stadium got rowdy as fans pumped the pom poms and sang the Houston Oilers theme song. The more button-downed Cowboys moved from the Cotton Bowl to brand new Texas Stadium.

But for the Oilers, it all came to a crashing end when owner Bud Adams moved the team to Tennessee, first to Memphis, then Nashville. The team initially kept Oilers, then rechristened themselves in 1999 to the navy blue and red Titans. In 2002, the Houston Texans started play as a new NFL franchise.

The Oilers rocked Columbia and scarlet. The white helmets featured a blue oil derrick. The NFL allowed teams to do a throw-back helmet a year ago. So that’s why you may be seeing more teams create several alternate uniform designs.

Earlier this week, the Titans social media shared a gif of a helmet being dipped into a barrel of thick oil. Call it Texas tea or a nod to what made Bud Adams his millions. It’s definitely a throwback to their old days celebrating the Lone State State’s rich oil tradition.

Titans hinted at Oilers throwback uniform at last week’s draft

The Titans offered some obvious clues at last week’s NFL Draft in Kansas City and back in the Nashville war room. Jason McCourty, a former Titans DB who now works for NFL Network, wore an Oilers jacket as he announced a Tennessee draft pick.

“We are the real team where the Houston Oilers started,” McCourty declared from the podium. “You see me rocking it.”

So yep, we’re thinking the Titans will throw it back to their Texas roots sometime this season. We’re still not sure how Houston football fans will react, especially if the Titans don the helmet and unis for a game against the Texans.