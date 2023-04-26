The Washington Commanders have reportedly made a critical decision regarding the future of former first-round draft pick Chase Young. The 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick will not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Commanders, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

That means that Young’s rookie contract will end next March, making him a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

Young originally signed a four-year deal with Washington worth $34.5 million. After making one Pro Bowl in his first three seasons, the former Ohio State Buckeye was eligible for the second-highest level of benefits on his fifth-year option.

Defensive ends have the fourth-highest fifth-year option salary, behind quarterbacks, linebackers and wide receivers. The Commanders would have owed him $17.452 million for 2023. That number would have also been fully-guaranteed.

Coming off of an ACL tear, Young played in three games for the Commanders this season. He totaled five tackles. His rookie season was his most productive – and healthiest – as he racked up 44 tackles with 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Ron Rivera plans to motivate Young with long-term contract

Early this offseason, Ron Rivera compared Young’s situation to that of Daron Payne‘s last offseason. The former Alabama standout had a career year for the Commanders, totaling 11.5 sacks ahead of contract discussions.

“If you look at what Daron did, why wouldn’t you think of it that way?” Rivera said. “Believe me, that would be my approach, especially looking at what Daron did and the situation he put himself in.”

Payne’s performance this season only increased his future price tag, but that aspect doesn’t bother the former Panthers coach a bit. The Commanders landed on a four-year deal worth $90 million for the defensive line star.

“It cost us. But it cost us in a good way, because the young man played, he did things the right way.” Rivera said. “He didn’t sit out, he didn’t withhold, he could have done that sit-in during training camp, but he didn’t. And because he didn’t, now we’re in that position where we have to find a way to say thank you, OK, you’ve earned it.

“Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth?” Rivera said in regards to the factors going into the decision. “We’re going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. ‘Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries — as long as nothing crazy happens, he’s going to be fine, it’s worth the risk?’ You know what I’m saying?”