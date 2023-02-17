The Washington Commanders have reportedly found a new offensive coordinator. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kansas City‘s Eric Bieniemy is heading to the nation’s capital.

Per Pelissero, Bieniemy and the Commanders agreed to a multi-year deal. He’ll be the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in Washington. The report also indicates that Kansas City attempted to bring back the OC for next season.

“KC wanted him back,” Pelissero wrote. “But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment.”

The #Commanders and Eric Bieniemy agreed to terms on a multiyear deal as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, his agent Jason Fletcher tells me.



KC wanted him back. But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment. pic.twitter.com/7FRR3a6qRW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023

Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs since 2018. He’s helped lead the franchise to a pair of Super Bowl victories, including this year’s 38-35 win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

Prior to taking over as the OC, Bieniemy worked as the running backs coach for the Chiefs from 2013-17.

Eric Bieniemy’s Coaching Resume

When the Washington Commanders welcome Eric Bieniemy into the facility, the organization gets an offensive coordinator with more than two decades of experience at the college and NFL levels.

Bieniemy got his start at Colorado — his alma mater — in 2001 as the running backs coach. He then moved onto UCLA, where he served in the same position from 2003-05.

In 2006, Bieniemy received his first opportunity in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. He worked as the running backs coach from 2006-09 before adding assistant head coach to his title in 2010.

Bieniemy made a brief return to college football, serving as the offensive coordinator for Colorado from 2011-12. He then joined the Chiefs for the 2013 season, where he’s remained for the past decade.

While Bieniemy gets a better opportunity in Washington, some still believe he should be a head coach in the NFL. One of those individuals is co-host of FS1’s Undisputed and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

“Hell, the GMs and owners don’t want to hire him. It’s really that simple. They keep moving the goalpost,” Sharpe said Tuesday, via the New York Post. “It’s just like anything, Skip [Bayless], 15 times. I got 15 girlfriends, they said ‘Shannon you undateable. You got 15 interviews and you haven’t gotten hired yet, they [would] say ‘You know what, you’re unhireable.’ Why?

“If you said, ‘You need to call plays in order to get a head coaching job,’ I’m cool with that. But don’t give a guy a job who didn’t call [any] plays,” Sharpe said. “If you say that guy needs NFL experience. Don’t get a guy from college. I don’t know. It’s frustrating.”