Washington Commanders New Player Contract Wrinkle Provides Clue of Dan Snyder Sale of Team

As the days pass by, more and more signs seem to indicate that Dan Snyder is selling the Washington Commanders. While discussions about a potential sale date back to November, there’s a lot of evidence suggesting a deal is coming.

The latest clues come in the form of signing bonus payments for two players. Defensive tackle Daron Payne and quarterback Jacoby Brissett won’t receive major portions of their bonuses until mid-May, according to The Athletic. That’s much later than usual for the organization.

“Relative to their prior contract precedents, it would seem that they have intentionally delayed the first installment of their signing bonuses,” a former Washington front-office employee said. “Very plausible that it’s related to the expected timeline of a sale. … I think the payout dates are fairly telling.”

Usually, those payments occur within 15-30 days per the report. The delay could be because of the potential sale of the team.

Pro Football Talk reported recently that Snyder and his wife, Tanya, cleared out of the facility. While no details regarding a potential buyer have been provided at this time, it’s noteworthy to mention that multiple individuals have toured the facility.

Snyder has been an outcast among NFL owners, especially as of late. It seems that he’s starting to feel the pressure of selling the team and perhaps that’s why a deal is reportedly “imminent.”

Snyder purchased the Washington franchise in 1999. The franchise hasn’t enjoyed much success under his ownership, reaching the playoffs just six times in that span.

A Deal ‘Imminent’ for Washington Commanders?

Nothing is set in stone yet but there are a lot of signs pointing towards the Washington Commanders getting new ownership soon. Pro Football Talk recently reported that the sale is “imminent.”

“We’re also told that, within the building, the word being used regarding a potential sale is ‘imminent,’ Pro Football Talk reported. “Multiple sources said that a sale could be approved and announced as soon as the upcoming league meetings in Arizona.”

One potential buyer could be Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose name has frequently surfaced in these reports. But reported friction between Bezos and Dan Snyder could be holding up negotiations.

Others rumored to have interest in the franchise include Houston Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta and NBA and NHL owner Josh Harris. Harris currently owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

We’ll continue to keep our eyes on the situation as a sale might be coming in the near future.