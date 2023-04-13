The Washington Commanders have a new owner. Josh Harris has agreed to buy the storied NFL franchise.

That’s according to the sports business site Sportico, which was the first media outlet to report the news on Thursday. Harris and his ownership group met Dan Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. That means the Commanders sale is the most expensive ever in North American sports history. It breaks the record established last summer by the Broncos and their $4.65 billion price tag.

🚨BREAKING: Josh Harris has reached an agreement to buy the @Commanders for $6 billion.



Dan Snyder and the Harris group, which includes billionaire Mitchell Rales, are hoping to execute the contract in the coming days.



More from @soshnick and me👇https://t.co/pKxZetXwhU — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) April 13, 2023

Harris Adds the Commanders to His Stakes in 76ers and Devils

Harris also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. The ownership group also features other heavy hitters in the world of sports and business. Mitchell Rales, a Washington D.C.-based billionaire, is part of the group. So is Magic Johnson, the NBA Hall of Famer who also owns a chunk of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson is part of the ownership groups of Los Angeles FC in the MLS and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Ian Rapoport, a reporter with the NFL Network, said the deal has yet to be finalized. Rapoport said the Harris offer is just under $6 billion. “Nothing is final or has been sent to the league. The bid still must be submitted and approved. But it is getting closer,” Rapoport reported.

Josh Harris' group is, in fact, nearing a deal to buy the #Commanders for just under $6B, sources say. Nothing is final or has been sent to the league. The bid still must be submitted and approved. But it is getting closer. https://t.co/SXVRItAh0L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2023

Snyder bought the franchise from Jack Kent Cooke in 1999. Cooke was the team’s second owner in history, buying it after the death of George Preston Marshall in 1969. The team first started playing in 1932, but in Boston, not the nation’s capital. It even played a season at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The NFL pressured Snyder to sell the franchise last fall as the team came under multiple investigations for financial improprieties and work place issues. The hope was that Snyder would have a buyer by March so that the other NFL owners could approve it during their meetings in Phoenix. However, it appears NFL owners can vote on the Commanders’ sale next month. It takes yes votes from 24 of the 32 owners for approval.

A report from a sports business site indicates that Josh Harris is the new owner of the Washington Commanders. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Harris has been a public contender for the Commanders for months, although Amazon’s Jeff Bezos wanted to buy the team as well. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Bezos, one of the richest people in the world, no longer was interested in purchasing the team. With the Amazon billionaire out of the way, the Harris group had a clear path.

And Harris also does have experience in football, but in the European variety. He’s part of the ownership group of Crystal Palace FC, a soccer team in the English Premier League.

The Associated Press reported in late March that Magic Johnson joined the Harris group to buy the Commanders. Johnson also was part of Harris’ team to buy the Broncos last year. But Rob Walton, who is the heir to the Walmart fortune, turned in the highest bid.