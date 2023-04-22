Washington Commanders Playing High-Stakes Game of Chicken With Chase Young

The Washington Commanders have no plans of making a quick decision on star defensive end Chase Young. The team plans to wait until the last second before deciding what to do regarding his fifth-year option.

NFL teams have until May 2 to make a decision on the fifth-year options for first-round picks in the 2020 draft class. Young was selected No. 2 overall by the Commanders that year. But injuries to the defensive end and new ownership will prevent the organization from making a final decision prior to the deadline.

When asked about Young’s situation moving forward, head coach Ron Rivera said the team plans to wait. It doesn’t sound like the smartest strategy.

“We’ll wait until May 2,” Rivera said, per Pro Football Talk.

Young was regarded as the best defensive player in the 2020 NFL Draft class. He enjoyed a strong rookie campaign that year, but injuries have derailed the past two seasons for the former Ohio State standout.

In 2021 and 2022, he appeared in just 12 total games. He sustained an ACL injury in 2021 and missed nearly all last season recovering. He’s tallied just 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

It’s an interesting position for the Commanders, who drafted Young believing he’d be a lock as a future Hall of Famer. Just further evidence that there are no sure things in the NFL — especially when it comes to the injury bug.

Chase Young Made Seamless Transition from Ohio State to NFL

Young was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft for a reason. He dominated the competition during his time at Ohio State and appeared to be one of the brightest players in the game entering the draft.

During his final season with the Buckeyes, he racked up 21 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and forced seven fumbles. That went along with a total of 32 stops, three passes defended and a blocked kick.

Young earned a Heisman Trophy finalist invitation and Ohio State won the Big Ten, advancing to the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes suffered their only loss of the season to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

After such a dominating year Young was considered one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft.

The defensive end didn’t disappoint after getting to the next level. As a rookie with the Commanders Young piled up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and forced four fumbles.

If Young returns to full strength, he can still be a force on the defensive side of the football in the NFL. But the Commanders are planning to take their time before making a decision on his fifth year.