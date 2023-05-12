The Washington Commanders have come to a purchase and sale agreement with a partnership led by Josh Harris, according to an announcement Friday. The next step is for the NFL to approve in addition to some closing conditions.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

Harris also released a lengthy statement thanking every member of his group and the Washington community. An area native, he opened up about how personal the purchase was and why it adds to his excitement to own the franchise.

“On behalf of our entire ownership group … I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase,” Harris said on behalf of the group. “Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced first-hand the excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture.

“We look forward to the formal approval of our ownership by the NFL in the months ahead and to having the honor to serve as responsible and accountable stewards of the commanders franchise moving forward.”

Josh Harris leads an impressive group that will buy the Washington Commanders

Harris’ group has plenty of big names. It also includes Washington, D.C.-based billionaire Mitchell Rales and legendary NBA point guard Magic Johnson. Harris also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and will now add the Commanders to that list.

Johnson also released a statement about the announcement on Twitter.

“I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders,” Johnson tweeted. “Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so excited to get to work on executing our vision for the Commanders and our loyal fanbase!”

The group agreed to purchase the team for $6 billion in April setting a new record for the most expensive price ever paid for a professional sports franchise.

The timing of the announcement lines up with what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during the 2023 NFL Draft. He indicated an announcement could come in mid to late May, and NFL owners could approve the sale by the end of the month, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

However, that might not be so easy. Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported the league has concerns about the purchase. As a result, a sale approval at the league meetings could face delays.