Washington Commanders Release Statement, Slamming Report Regarding Jeff Bezos, Sale of Team

The drama involving the potential sale of the Washington Commanders continues. The team recently released a statement, slamming a report that indicated current owner Dan Snyder was “reluctant” to sell to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Front Office Sports reported Friday says the process in team’s potential sale has “stalled,” with Bezos being a major factor. The billionaire’s interest in purchasing the team has apparently caused a bit of a standstill among other parties.

The Commanders sent out a statement via email on Friday, per Pro Football Talk.

“Front Office Sports tonight posted a blatantly false report regarding the ongoing process involving a potential Commanders transaction,” the team said. “The team will continue its efforts to protect the confidentiality and integrity of its process.

“Upon the conclusion of the process, the position of the Commanders will be announced by the team. Transactions of this nature are highly confidential, and few people are involved in the inner workings.”

A report from The Athletic in February indicated that Dan Snyder was attempting to block Bezos from purchasing the team. It claims that Snyder has not permitted Bezos, or his team, to view the Commanders’ financials.

Washington ended the 2022 NFL season with an 8-8-1 record.

NBA Team Owner Reportedly Enters Mix to Buy Commanders

While some potential buyers for the Washington Commanders might’ve backed off recently, one NBA team owner entered the mix. According to the Washington Post, Houston Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta placed a bid.

The bid came in at a reported $5.5 billion. He purchased the Rockets in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

Additionally, NBA and NHL owner Josh Harris has reported involvement. Harris currently owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

Rumblings of a potential sale date back to the 2022 NFL regular season. So far, no deal has come to fruition.