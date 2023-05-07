Washington Commanders reportedly tried to sign to Andrew Luck last season

The Washington Commanders pulled out all the stops to try and get a star quarterback last season, even hitting up the retired Andrew Luck.

The former Indianapolis Colts star is still only 33-years old, but he’s chosen to move on from the game of football. Instead, he’s been focusing his energy into other areas of his life. Evidently, Washington couldn’t convince him otherwise.

According to John Keim of ESPN, Washington tried their damndest before settling for another quarterback on the Colts in Carson Wentz.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: The #Commanders called retired former #Colts QB Andrew Luck to see if he's available to sign with them last season, via @john_keim pic.twitter.com/t8p8neLnlJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 7, 2023

Over seven seasons in the NFL, Luck amassed numerous accolades. The former Stanford quarterback was a four-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in touchdowns in 2014 and captured the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2018.

Additionally, Luck led the Colts as far as the AFC Championship Game, also winning multiple AFC South titles over his time. Yes, he only played for seven seasons, but what a time it was.

His statistics weren’t too shabby either. Luck amassed 23,671 passing yards, 171 passing touchdowns, 1,590 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns for the Colts. All behind subpar offensive lines for the majority of his tenure.

If Luck hadn’t retired, the Colts would’ve been a popular Super Bowl pick for many over recent seasons. Instead, the franchise has fallen short of expectations on numerous occasions, led by veteran quarterbacks like Phillip Rivers and the aforementioned Wentz.

Nevertheless, the football world can’t fault Andrew Luck for choosing when his time was up, instead of being forced to retire. He truly went out on his own terms, and the Commanders weren’t going to change that.

More on Washington Commanders, quarterback situation sans Andrew Luck

Moving forward without Andrew Luck, the Commanders are hoping they have their own young star in former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

After fluctuating between Wentz and longtime backup Taylor Heinicke, the franchise gave Howell the keys to the car this offseason. With plenty of time to acclimate to the rigors of being an NFL starting quarterback, perhaps Howell could be a diamond in the rough.

Still, he’s not Andrew Luck. Most quarterbacks aren’t. That’s alright though. The bar is on the floor when it comes to quarterback play for the Commanders. They just need Howell to not lose them games.

Who knows how it’ll turn out. Regardless, it’s nice to see Washington taking a shot on youth instead of another retread in 2023.