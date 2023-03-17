Washington Commanders Sale Believed to be Imminent, Dan Snyder Adds to Speculation

It’s starting to seem more and more likely that Dan Snyder will sell the Washington Commanders. A recent report from Pro Football Talk suggests a sale could come at any time.

Snyder and his wife, Tanya, have reportedly cleared out of the facility, according to the report. The family has owned the team since 1999.

“We’re also told that, within the building, the word being used regarding a potential sale is ‘imminent,’ Pro Football Talk reported. “Multiple sources said that a sale could be approved and announced as soon as the upcoming league meetings in Arizona.”

The potential purchaser(s) of the organization remains unknown at this time. Multiple potential bidders have toured the facility, according to the report.

Facing a ton of controversy, Snyder and his wife said they were exploring the potential sale of the team. There’s been a lot of skepticism about whether or not Snyder would be willing to pull the trigger on selling the team, but it sounds like things are moving forward in this regard.

According to Pro Football Talk, a minimum of 24 owners must approve of the sale in order for it to be finalized. Considering Snyder’s unpopularity among NFL owners, it may not be that difficult to get 75% of the vote.

Could Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Purchase Commanders from Dan Snyder

There have been some interesting rumors relating to Jeff Bezos and Dan Snyder. Although the Amazon founder reportedly has interest in purchasing the Washington Commanders, he’s not particularly high on Snyder’s list.

Front Office Sports reported that Snyder attempted to “block” Bezos from purchasing the team. The Commanders then released a statement saying the report was false.

Juicy enough for you? Well, let’s add another element. According to the New York Post, Bezos might actually be in the mix to purchase the franchise.

“Meanwhile, Snyder nemesis Jeff Bezos recently signed a confidentiality agreement, signaling he may finally be allowed to enter the bidding process, sources close to Bezos told The Post,” Josh Kosman wrote. “It was not clear whether Bezos inked the confidentiality pact with Snyder or the NFL.”

Others rumored to have interest in the franchise include Houston Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta and NBA and NHL owner Josh Harris. Harris currently owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

But Bezos is the name that continues to pop up as it pertains to Washington. We may not have the specifics just yet, but it sounds like something could be coming at any moment.