Washington Commanders sold out of suites in record time after reports of Dan Snyder selling team surfaced

Washington Commanders fans are eager to leave the Dan Snyder era behind. The suite sales since it was reported in November that Snyder was in the beginning stages of selling the franchise reflect that.

Commanders president Jason Wright appeared on CNBC’s Last Call on Tuesday where he revealed the massive impact that announcement had on business for the team.

“When the sale was just announced — the process was announced last November — we sold what we would normally sell in a season in annual suites,” he said. “We made that in a week after we announced the sale.”

Update: #Commanders president Jason Wright revealed on CNBC that the team sold a full season’s worth of suites in only 1 week after it was known that Dan Snyder is selling the team.



Ticket sales has been an issue in recent years for the Commanders.pic.twitter.com/hJhAmNfBe3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 2, 2023

Sportico reported last month that Snyder reached an agreement to sell the Commanders to Josh Harris, who also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and a group of partners. The sale is reportedly for $6 million.

Snyder has owned the franchise since 1999 when he bought it for $800 million. He has been a part of numerous scandals since then. Most notably, the NFL twice launched an investigation into allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment.

The first investigation concluded in 2021 as the league fined Snyder a record $10 million and ordered him to stay away from the team. The findings from the second investigation have still yet to be released.

Amidst all this controversy, the Commanders had little success over Snyder’s 24-year tenure. The Commanders finished with winning records in just six of 24 seasons and won just two playoff games under Snyder. The losing, coupled with an inability to upgrade the team’s current stadium, began to wear fans.

But with the recent sale, Wright is hopeful this can be the start of an upward trend for the franchise.

“There’s anticipation of this franchise returning to what it once was and people are willing to jump back into business with us, whether that’s sponsors, suite holders and others, and we’ve now built an organization that can absorb that momentum,” he said.

More on Dan Snyder’s sale of the Washington Commanders

The sale of the Commanders is the most expensive in North American sports history. It breaks the record established last summer by the Denver Broncos and their $4.65 billion price tag. A minimum of 24 owners must approve of the sale in order for it to be finalized.

In addition to Harris, the ownership group also features other heavy hitters in the world of sports and business. Mitchell Rales, a Washington, D.C.-based billionaire, is part of the group. So is Magic Johnson, the NBA legend who also owns a chunk of the Los Angeles Dodgers of MLB.

His decision came amid multiple investigations into the team’s toxic workplace culture. A report from ESPN insists that Snyder “permitted and participated” in a toxic work culture.

The report also indicates that Snyder obstructed a “14 month congressional inquiry,” by intimidating witnesses and avoiding subpoenas. He also claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall answers to simple questions. All of this came out in a report from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.