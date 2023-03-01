This most likely will not surprise you but the Washington Commanders were voted the worst franchise in the NFL. Fans were not even the ones voting, as the NFLPA Report Card determined the NFC East team was bottom of the league. Washington has seemed like a mess from the outside and now, we have confirmation they are from the inside as well.

Eight different categories were voted on by players. One category from Washington received an F in the treatment of families. Three other franchises received the same grade in the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Of the eight, that’s possibly one of the worst to have a low grade in.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, an F was not even their lowest category. They received a grade of F- on two different occasions — the training room and locker room. Nobody received an F- on the latter, while Arizona joined Washington with the training room.

FedEx Field has gone viral over the past few years over malfunctions. Public areas where fans sit on a weekly basis have broken down and sometimes put people in danger. Having private areas that only the players have access to makes matters even worse.

There is some positive news to report out of the nation’s capital, though! The strength staff was voted as one of the best in the NFL, being one of nine to be graded at an A+. Chad Englehart has been with Washington for 12 seasons and is entering his fifth as the head strength coach.

NFL, NFLPA Survey Players On All 32 Teams Across The League

The latest NFLPA report card is out, grading all 32 teams around the league. Washington was ranked dead last, while the Pittsburgh Steelers took the top spot.

There is solid reasoning behind releasing this information, as the NFLPA is looking to help the players. If they know what their peers think of certain teams, free agency decisions can be made accordingly. Plus, all 32 teams will eventually be held accountable.

“1,300 of our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions but also help raise standards across the league,” the NFLPA said.