WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss

The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?

For Aaron Rodgers, this might have been his last game as a Packer. Who knows what waits for the future Hall of Fame passer, but it felt as though Sunday night marked a change. After a disappointing game capped off a disappointing season, Rogers wasn’t interested in talking.

Players are used to getting to the tunnel and being able to let loose. However, Rodgers was followed closely. He didn’t appreciate it.

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb walking off the field and into the tunnel….pic.twitter.com/t0uI3UA2QZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Now, this wasn’t like Quay Walker’s shove on the field or his tantrum in the tunnel. But it does show Rodgers being real. He’s just finished what could be his last Packers game ever. Not only that, he’s trying to have a moment with his friend and longtime teammate Randall Cobb.

The pair of Rodgers and Cobb has put together some great moments over the years. Watching them both walk off together like that felt like we were seeing the end of an era. And we likely did in one way or another.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Miss Out on Playoffs

Let’s just be honest with what we saw on Sunday night – Aaron Rodgers wasn’t good. He was fine. But with so much riding on that game, there was no elevated performance. Rodgers has been in the league for a long time, and it showed last night.

The Lions were able to frustrate him, just as many defenses have done throughout the year. The lack of a run game means that Green Bay turns into a one-dimensional mess on offense.

No matter what Aaron Rodgers does next season or beyond that, last night will be a blemish. He had a chance to send his team to the playoffs and was unable to meet the moment. He has a big decision to make in the offseason.

Fans are going to speculate about his retirement until we get word one way or another about his plans for the future.