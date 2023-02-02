WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Responds to Rumors While Teeing Off at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There are few things as relaxing in sports as pro-am golf. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am features Aaron Rodgers, and he’s giving hints. Everyone wants to know where Rodgers will play next season and he has an answer…sort of.

We have seen these pro-ams in the past. It is always fun to see some guys that play other sports try their hand on the fairways and greens. Putting it at a location like Pebble Beach enhances the whole thing.

In an Adidas sweater and a Taylor Made hat, Aaron Rodgers was setting up his shot. Colt Knost asked if he had news to share with the NFL world. What are you going to play?

“I’m not going to San Fran,” he said and then did the proverbial “Now watch this drive,” right after. If he had actually said that second part this would have earned all of my respect back that has slowly trickled away from the quarterback.

When asked by Colt Knost if he had any news to share with the world #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had this to say:



“I’m not going to San Fran” pic.twitter.com/VMrf23PfcM — Green.Bay.Packers (@GBPTrevor) February 2, 2023

If there is one team that doesn’t need to add another quarterback, it’s San Francisco. They have Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brock Purdy in the QB room – adding Rodgers would make it certifiably overcrowded.

Aaron Rodgers has a big decision to make. Fans are expecting it to be made any day now, but it doesn’t feel like that’s going to be the case. If I had to guess, I’d say anywhere except for Wisconsin.

Is Aaron Rodgers Heading For Las Vegas?

Another thing that is churning the rumor mill, is former teammate Davante Adams. The wide receiver tweeted something that had fans looking for more clues if they could find them. Maybe Adams knows one thing or another about Aaron Rodgers’ future.

Someone asked which neighborhood Rodgers was moving to, and Adams simply said “Mine.” I don’t know if this is in violation of the tampering rules or not, but it seems that Adams would love another chance at teaming up with No. 12.

There is no telling right now what the future holds for Aaron Rodgers. It really could be anywhere. We know it isn’t San Fran and we know that it might be Las Vegas, if you want to believe Davante Adams or not.

Oh and don’t forget those Jets rumors.