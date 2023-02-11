WATCH: Andy Reid Roasts JuJu Smith-Schuster

Andy Reid doesn’t have much of a problem roasting his own players. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach is making waves on social media after a particularly funny comment he made to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Super Bowl LVII features a unique matchup, as Reid is the current head coach of the Chiefs and previously was at the helm for the Philadelphia Eagles. So, in a fun video, NFL Films released some of the best moments from his time with the two squads.

One of those hilarious moments — and one that’s getting the most attention — is something he said to Smith-Schuster. Talking to the receiver, Reid says, “JuJu, fast huh? You move faster on your TikTok tapes.”

Andy Reid: "JuJu, fast huh?"



"You move faster on your TikTok tapes." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ckp9lc9rYq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023

As you might imagine, a lot of social media users and NFL fans thoroughly enjoyed the moment. There were plenty of comments blowing up Twitter.

One fan said, “‘TikTok Tapes.’ National treasure.” Another chimed in, “All time football guy line.”

A third Twitter user made the comment, “Hands on the hips ‘Tiktok tapes’ lmao Dad Andy Reid.”

Chiefs fan or not, most NFL viewers appreciate Reid for his awesome personality. And it’s not just when he’s doing press conferences. He’s the same guy on and off the field.

Andy Reid Has Three Keys to Happy Life

Why is Andy Reid always in such a good mood? Especially as an NFL head coach, where every single play is critiqued and criticized by everyone? He’s got the secret to happiness.

“Rock the Tommy Bahama,” Andy Reid said during Super Bowl LVII media availability. “Eat some cheeseburgers and be happy.”

That sounds like a pretty good philosophy to me. Have you ever seen anyone unhappily wearing a Tommy Bahama shirt? Or eating a cheeseburger? It seems to be a fool-proof approach to life.

It might also be the key to Reid’s success in Kansas City. The head coach has already won one Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Can he lead the team to another on Sunday?