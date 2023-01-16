WATCH: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard Takes Fumble Recovery 98 Yards for a TD in Shocking Twist

Sam Hubbard, take a bow. It’s not every day that a defensive lineman gets a scoop six. And to add to the drama, the big Bengal did it in the playoffs.

If you didn’t see the touchdown, we got you covered. It’s probably the best defensive play of the entire NFL playoff weekend. In fact, it was so good that the fumble return for a TD was the longest in playoff history. And, it tied for the fourth-longest defensive score in the playoffs of all time.

It all helped set up a Bengals versus Buffalo game in next weekend’s divisional round.

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD ‼️



Sam Hubbard Was Most Perfect Bengal to Score Winning Touchdown

Sam Hubbard is a Cincinnati defensive end. He’s also the most perfect kind of Bengal, given that he grew up in Cincinnati and played for Moeller, one of the best-known high school programs in the country. Then he played college football for Ohio State. The Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. So he knows all the highs and lows in Bengals history. And he gave the Bengals a huge lift Sunday night just when the outcome looked so dire.

Let’s set the scene. The underdog Ravens were in the shadow of the Bengals end zone with 12 minutes to go in the game. However, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is Lamar Jackson’s backup, fumbled the ball before he could hit the end zone on a sneak.

Hubbard scooped up the loose ball and then scored the celebrated Big Man TD, putting the Bengals ahead 24-17. It turned out to be the game’s final score.

Joe Burrow, the Bengals QB, said he was mentally pleading for Hubbard to “go faster” as the defensive end chugged towards the end zone.

As for Sam Hubbard, he told NBC: “I was worried about getting hauled down (from behind).

“Just get to the end zone,” he said, “by any means, we had to get it done. Guys were stepping up left and right.”

There are other significant details attached to the TD. According to NFL Research, the score represented the longest go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown in playoff history.