WATCH: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Rocks ‘Playoff Lenny’ Hoodie in Warmups Before Cowboys Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the playoffs, which can only mean one thing: “Playoff Lenny” [Leonard Fournette] is back.

The Buccaneers running back was seen rocking a “Playoff Lenny” hoodie during pregame warmups ahead of his team’s NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

Fournette, 27, earned the moniker for his efforts during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run in the 2020 season. In four games, including the 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Fournette rushed for 300 yards on 64 carries and three touchdowns. He added 148 receiving yards on 18 receptions and a score.

Buccaneers fans are hoping for an encore this time around, with the Cowboys first up on the slate.

“I’ve been missing you for a while playoff Lenny welcome back,” one Twitter user wrote.

Tampa Bay’s rushing attack has been a weak spot this season. The Buccaneers finished the regular season last in the league on the ground, averaging 76.9 yards per game. Though he saw 189 carries, his most since coming to Tampa Bay in 2020, Fournette ran for just 3.5 yards carry.

The Buccaneers, however, will have a new-look offensive line against the Cowboys. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who missed the entire regular season, will make his season debut against Dallas. The 31-year-old suffered a knee injury on the second day of training camp. Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reported Monday that Jensen partially tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL.

Buccaneers Welcome Return of Ryan Jensen

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke on what a Jensen return would mean for the team

“It’s a big boost for us because he’s got a great attitude and he’s an incredibly talented player and he adds a big presence to the middle of our offensive line. And his toughness and his attitude is unmatched,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go! Podcast” last Monday. “And [Robert] Hainsey did a great job stepping in for him all year.

“I don’t know who’s gonna ultimately play the bulk of the game, you know, obviously we hope Ryan can go the whole game. Who knows? I don’t know what’s gonna happen. But, you know, Hainsey is there ready to go too, so we’re in a good position at the center position, which has been a challenge for us all year.”