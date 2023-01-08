WATCH: Buffalo’s Nyheim Hines Scores On Another Amazing Kick Return

All hail Buffalo kick returner Nyheim Hines. He opened Sunday’s game with a touchdown. How did he follow that up? Another score.

Yes, it’s been a fantastic day for Hines, the recently traded for Bill. His two scores ignited Buffalo in a game with upset-minded New England as the NFL finishes the regular season. The Bills honored teammate Damar Hamlin in pre-game ceremonies. The young safety is live tweeting from his hospital room in Cincinnati. And yes, he loved Hines’ second score as much as he did the first one, which opened the game.

Hamlin used some unlocked emojis and posted “HINES FREE.”

🔓🔓🔓 HINES FREE 🔓🔓🔓 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Neheim Hines Posts Returns of 96 and 101 Yards

So far, Hines has scoring returns of 101 and 96 yards. Here’s his second TD that pushed the Bills to a 21-17 lead. At the end of the third quarter, Buffalo led 28-17.

Want to know how rare multiple scoring returns are in a single game? We offer you two facts for some context. Coming into Sunday’s game, there were only four kick returns for touchdowns in the entire season. So do the math — Hines now has one-third of the kick return scores in the league.

Then there’s this. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the last player before Nyheim Hines to take two to the house in a game was Leon Washington. He did so in 2010 when he played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Hines was a late addition to the Bills. At mid-season, Buffalo sent running back Zach Moss and a sixth-round draft pick to Indianapolis in exchange for Hines.

Of course, each time Hines scored on a kick return, it took away a possession for Josh Allen and the Bills offense. It took Allen awhile to get going, too. But he threw for two touchdowns in the second half, including a 49-yard strike to Stefon Diggs.