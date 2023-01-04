WATCH: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Shows Gruesome Finger Injury in Instagram Video

It looks like Arizona Cardinals’ receiver Rondale Moore has a bit of a finger injury. He showed it off on Wednesday afternoon. It isn’t uncommon for NFL players to suffer dislocated fingers and similar injuries, but this is a bit more intense.

Known as a speedster at Purdue in college, Rondale Moore is a very valuable weapon for the Arizona offense. However, it looks like he might have been going a little too hard while recovering from his groin injury.

Luckily, Moore was already on injury reserve. So, he won’t play with San Francisco 49ers on the schedule this Sunday. The Cardinals receiver will likely have some pain in his hand for a while, even if he gets his pinky set.

Look, if you are sensitive to injuries and crooked fingers and things of that nature, just carry on.

If you have a strong stomach, you can view the gruesome video here.

When your finger is pointing at a ninety-degree angle, then you know you’ve messed up somewhere along the way. His team doesn’t have the playoffs to look forward to, and being on IR, he’s already in the off-season.

This season has not been great for the Arizona Cardinals. They will almost assuredly take the L to the Niners this weekend. They almost picked up another win last week, but the Falcons edged them out by a single point.

Life ain’t easy in Phoenix.

Rondale Moore Already Done for 2022-23 Season

In case you were wondering when the last time this Cardinals team won a football game was, it’s been a while. Almost two months, actually. It was back on November 13 when Arizona took down the Rams in Los Angeles.

Back then, Rondale Moore had a big game. The former Boilermaker had nine catches for 94 yards. He didn’t find the endzone, but he helped move the ball a ton in that 27-17 win.

Ever since that game, it’s been bad news for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray is out for the year. Colt McCoy is out. Even Trace McSorley wasn’t good enough to start for another week. So, David Blough will get the start. The fourth QB for the organization this season.

We’ll see if the Cardinals put up a fight. No Rondale Moore, no starting QB, it’s tough. Moore’s finger looks pretty gnarly, but he’s got a long time to get healthy. However, without him on the roster, it gives Arizona another disadvantage in this upcoming game.