WATCH: Chiefs Lineman Nails Impression of Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl Media Days are always fodder for downright silliness. Really, how many times can NFL reporters ask Chiefs players about Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia pass rush? Eventually it becomes pretty stale content. So that’s why you see most media members come up with more creative questions. For instance, a group of reporters had a conversation with Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster over Philly Cheesesteaks, where he shared a scalding hot take (which you can read about further down).

Another Chiefs player, defensive lineman Khalen Saunders, let his personality show a little bit during his media appearance by mimicking star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In the tweet below, you can see a smiling Saunders imitate Mahomes’ come-hither finger wag he does after most plays.

Check out the Saunders rendition:

Khalen Saunders asked to give his best #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes impression 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NacO1cLLjN — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 7, 2023

Now, that’s pretty funny, and objectively, spot on. That little finger wag is saying “C’mon Andy, gimme that next play!”

JuJu Smith-Schuster Disrespects Philly Cheesesteak Ahead of Super Bowl vs. Eagles

Super Bowl Media Days are upon us, where absolutely no questions about the actual game are asked. Instead, reporters swarm players on both teams to ask silly questions like… What did you have for lunch three Tuesdays ago? Or… Could you beat the other team’s quarterback in an arm wrestle? This week, during Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s media appearance, the topic of conversation drifted to sandwiches. More specifically, the famous sandwich they make in the City of Brotherly Love, the almighty Philly Cheesesteak.

According to Smith-Schuster, Philadelphia ain’t doing it right. He declared on Monday that the best place to try the sandwich isn’t its namesake.

“Honestly I think the best Philly Cheesesteaks are not in Philly to be honest,” Smith-Schuster said.

Another reporter asked the obvious question…if not Philadelphia, then where are the best Philly Cheesesteaks? JuJu didn’t have much of an answer, but just emphasized, “Definitely not Philly!”

Does the Chiefs playmaker truly have a tongue for great sandwiches? Or is he just stirring the pot with opposing fans? Likely the latter, because Smith-Schuster has a habit of trolling rival fans.