WATCH: Chiefs Pull Out Bizarre ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ Trick Play Against Raiders

Andy Reid isn’t leaving any tricks up his sleeve. In Kansas City’s regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs’ head coach resorted to an elementary school game for the inspiration behind a play call.

In the first half, Reid attempted to mesmerize the Las Vegas defense by implementing a Ring-Around-the-Rosie huddle before the offense got lined up.

The play actually worked, with the Chiefs scoring a touchdown to take a 21-3 lead on the Raiders — or so we thought! Officials flagged Kansas City for offensive holding, negating the score.

The Chiefs really hit the “Ring-Around-The-Rosie” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yt6VlT6HVd — ESPN (@espn) January 7, 2023

So, unfortunately, no points came out of that play. But it didn’t seem to faze Kansas City. The Chiefs scored on an 11-yard run by Kadarius Toney on the very next play.

Over the course of an NFL season, we see plenty of trick plays and gutsy calls. We have to admit, though, we can’t really remember a time we saw a Ring-Around-the-Rosie huddle.

If only Reid and the Chiefs could get points for creativity.

Kansas City Chiefs — Fun on the Field and in the Stands

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had some fun with a trick play during Saturday’s season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Just a week ago, one fan had maybe too much fun while watching the Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Day.

At one point during last weekend’s game — amidst the frigid temperatures — one fan chugged a beer. While that may not sound overly ridiculous, he consumed the barley soda from his dirty boot.

He also did it shirtless. It was truly a sight to behold, and something you can see here.

Hey, who are we to yuck someone’s yum? It was the last home game of the year, why not have some fun by doing something disgusting?

Kansas City defeated Denver 27-24 to give their home fans a victory in the regular season finale.