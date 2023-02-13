WATCH: Chiefs Star Chris Jones Sings ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ on Live TV After Winning Super Bowl

The postgame celebration after the Super Bowl is a time to let yourself get a little wild. Chris Jones got the assignment. The defensive lineman is a terrifying athlete for offensive lines to deal with. He racked up 17.5 sacks in the regular and postseason combined.

The NFL GameDay crew was talking to Chris Jones after the game. His Kansas City Chiefs are once against Super Bowl champions. During the interview, things got a little wild as Jones brought his young sons up to the desk.

Jones talked about how good it was to win another Super Bowl. Then, as the Mississippi State Bulldog alumni he is, sang some “Don’t Stop Believin'” – it’s just perfect.

#Chiefs star DT Chris Jones decided to start singing "Don't Stop Believin"



"I'm just a small town girl…" 🤣pic.twitter.com/uX5DeMAppp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023

This has been a great season for Chris Jones. The defensive lineman really helped bolster this defense when everyone else talked about how good the offense was. And if we’re being honest, it wasn’t necessarily the play of Patrick Mahomes that won that game for the Chiefs.

Of course, it was a complete effort from the team. But a defensive touchdown early in the game kept Kansas City afloat instead of going down by multiple scores. This game was a shootout, though.

Chris Jones, Chiefs Wins Super Bowl

The season goes to Kansas City and I’m sure that Chris Jones is going to have a fun offseason. Going into the game we knew that it had the potential to be great. It didn’t end on a last-second touchdown or a very exciting play, but everything leading up to the final seconds was drama at its highest form on the field.

Both quarterbacks played well. Even though Mahomes only put up 182 yards through the air, the team was well-balanced offensively. The quarterback was the second leading rusher with 44 yards, as Isiah Pacheco led the way with 76 and a touchdown.

No matter what you say about the Philadelphia Eagles, you can’t say they weren’t fun this season. Jalen Hurts put on an absolute show. Four total touchdowns, three of those rushing, 304 yards passing, and another 70 on the ground.

Honestly, I hope these teams run it back and we get a rematch between the two in 2024. I could watch Mahomes and Hurts play for days.

How many days until the new season kicks off?