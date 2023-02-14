WATCH: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Finds Out on Live TV He Earned $1 Million Incentive in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster triggered a hefty incentive during Super Bowl LVII Sunday, though he didn’t know it at the time.

JuJu Smith-Schuster took part in 50% of the offensive snaps during the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, granting him a cool $1 million bonus. The sixth-year wideout was previously unaware he was eligible for the bonus, and found out after the game while making an appearance on NFL Network.

JuJu Smith-Schuster learning he had earned a 1 million dollar bonus yesterday 😂

pic.twitter.com/XgLzkJslgv — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 13, 2023

Smith-Schuster’s excitement was noticeable through the screen as Chris Rose notified him.

“Cha-ching, Cha-ching,” he said.

Smith-Schuster, 26, inked a one-year deal worth $1.35 million with Kansas City last offseason that came with a $1.5 million signing bonus. He led all Chiefs receivers this season with 78 catches on 101 targets for 933 yards and three scores. Smith-Schuster hauled in seven receptions for 53 yards in Super Bowl LVII.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Involved in Play of the Game

JuJu Smith Schuster was directly involved in the biggest play of the game, which occurred late in the fourth quarter. With the two teams knotted up at 35 and the Chiefs facing a third-and-8 deep inside Philadelphia territory, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed up a prayer to the end zone for Smith-Schuster.

The pass fell incomplete, however, a flag was on the field. Holding was called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who lightly tugged the jersey of JuJu Smith-Schuster. The call allowed Kansas City to move the chains and drive the clock down. Kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to give the Chiefs the victory.

Though fans were furious at the call, Bradberry admitted after the game that officials made the correct call. Smith-Schuster agreed when asked about the call.

“Oh yes, a hundred percent,” Smith-Schuster said. “My route was strike in and then strike back out. I mean, Bradberry is a good player but I feel like the call is gonna be called.”