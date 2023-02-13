WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets Booed at Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles fans attending the Super Bowl in person let Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott know he can’t escape their wrath.

Yes, Philly fans booed the Cowboys quarterback in a pre-game ceremony. Prescott was on hand to accept the NFL award for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He earned the honor not for beating the Eagles or other teams. Rather, Prescott picked up the trophy for his good work in the community.

So we’re thinking Eagles fans probably would boo Jesus if he wore a Cowboys jersey. We already know they’re no fans of Santa Claus since they like to throw snowballs at him. As for Prescott, you may not like his play on the field, but he’s a standup guy off of it. He started his non-profit to honor his mother, who died of breast cancer.

Dak Prescott laughed when he heard the boos. “Philly fans,” he said. Yes, Philly fans.

The Eagles fans turned out at State Farm Stadium Sunday afternoon for the Super Bowl. Vivid Seats reported that Philadelphia fans outnumber their Chiefs counterparts by roughly 60 to 40 percent.

And although they have the Super Bowl over the Cowboys, Philadelphia fans don’t know how to take the high road when it comes to their rivals. Dak Prescott was at the game because he won the league’s big award at NFL Honors.

Prescott told those watching the awards Thursday night:

“Thank you to the NFL, to Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, to Nationwide for recognizing the impact that we as NFL players can have off the field,” Prescott said. “To the Payton family, I have such appreciation for Walter, for your beautiful family that continues the legacy through your charitable work.

“That’s something I’ve always said, that I hope that when I finish this game, they can say he was a helluva player, but he was a much better person.”

And, somebody the Eagles fans always will hate.