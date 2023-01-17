WATCH: Dak Prescott Incensed, Unleashes NSFW Response to Dallas Cowboys Third Missed Extra Point

Dak Prescott isn’t too happy with Brett Maher … or the coaching staff. The Cowboys kicker missed four extra point attempts during Monday’s game against the Buccaneers, but Prescott lost his cool after the third.

Maher missed three extra point attempts in the first half of Monday night’s game — almost unheard of in the NFL. After the third one, Prescott got particularly frustrated.

Cameras captured Prescott’s irate reaction to the third missed PAT. If you’re good at lip reading, you can pretty easily make out what he says, too.

“Go for f—— two,” Prescott yells at the coaching staff.

Dak Prescott has seen enough of the missed extra points. “Go for f**ckin’ two!” pic.twitter.com/yuPH7FN8NE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

Unfortunately, Maher’s nightmare didn’t end in the first half. He missed a fourth attempt, when the Cowboys scored early in the third quarter.

So, the Cowboys left four points on the field because of extra points. That’s pretty insane. It’s been both painful and hilarious to watch.

Just Like Dak Prescott, Peyton Manning Also Saw Enough

Dak Prescott and Peyton Manning apparently think an awful lot alike. Especially when it comes to struggling kickers.

ESPN 2 ran the “ManningCast” broadcast for Monday night’s NFC Wild Card Game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers. When Dallas trotted Maher onto the field after two missed PATs — who then proceeded to miss a third — Manning lost his mind.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Why are we kicking?” Manning asked. “Can you cut a guy at halftime of a playoff game?”

That’s pretty brutal commentary, but it probably mimics what Prescott was thinking when that entire scenario unfolded. At that stage in the game, there was still a lot of time left. Why not let the offense attempt a two-point conversion?

Sometimes, a kicker just doesn’t have it. That was the case for Maher on Monday night.