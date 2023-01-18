WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Fan FaceTimes Deebo Samuel During Buccaneers Game

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel got a unique look Monday at his team’s NFC divisional opponent in the Dallas Cowboys.

While the rest of the world watched the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from their couch, Samuel had a view from the sidelines. How’s that possible, you ask? Well, it appears Samuel had some friends in attendance at Raymond James Stadium. One of them gave Samuel a chance to get a first-hand look at Dallas, FaceTiming him from the first row of the stands on the Cowboys’ sideline.

This Cowboys fan FaceTimed Deebo Samuel DURING the game on Monday 🤣



No way this backfires on him… pic.twitter.com/kBwZeLEmX9 — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 18, 2023

Samuel and the 49ers’ offense will have to do a deep dive on the Cowboys’ defense, which stifled the Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady at every step. Brady, 45, threw the ball 66 times in the loss to Dallas. He completed 35 of them for 351 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The 49ers, however, are a different beast. They are coming off a prolific offensive performance in the 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks Saturday. San Francisco put up 505 yards of offense (324 passing, 181 rushing). Samuel, the 49ers’ Swiss Army Knife, hauled in six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. He added 32 yards on the ground on three carries.

Deebo Samuel Escapes Injury

Samuel escaped injury in the third quarter after Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram pulled at his right ankle after making the catch. Things got chippy between the two teams afterwards, with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan complaining to the officials. San Francisco outscored Seattle 25-6 after Abram’s ankle grab.

“I lost my mind a little bit on that,” Shanahan said. “I was real concerned that he was hurt. … Didn’t like how that looked… thought it looked pretty bad, the intent of the play. It pissed a lot of people off. It pissed our team off, and you could feel our team react to that after.”