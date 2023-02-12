WATCH: Damar Hamlin Dances With Eagles RB Miles Sanders Ahead of Super Bowl 57

One of the best sights we are going to see tonight ahead of the Super Bowl has to be best friends Damar Hamlin and Miles Sanders chopping it up. Sanders is ready to play tonight for the Eagles. He has been a big part of their running game this postseason.

For those that don’t know, Sanders and Damar Hamlin are both Pittsburgh guys. They competed against one another at different high schools but were quick friends. They then went different ways in college but remained close.

The fact these two Pittsburgh guys are in the NFL now is amazing. The fact that Damar Hamlin is able to attend this game is amazing. I love seeing this video and seeing these two friends get together before the big moment.

If that video doesn’t brighten up your day, I don’t know what to tell you. The Super Bowl is the big story tonight, but this is just great. The two players are true friends. Even though Hamlin doesn’t have a team in this game, I think I know who he is rooting for tonight.

With his friend on the sideline, Sanders might end up carrying the ball 20 times for 300 yards. I’m joking of course, but he might have a solid game.

Miles Sanders Special Damar Hamlin Cleats

I’m not sure if he used them this weekend, but Miles Sanders has proven his friendship in the past. During conference championship week, Sanders debuted a pair of custom cleats honoring his friend, Damar Hamlin. Those practice cleats were a great dedication.

Now, Sanders is getting ready to play in the biggest game of his life. Having his best friend from high school on the sidelines is a big deal. The Hamlin injury was a collective moment that happened to the football world at once. We all watched it happen and it was terrifying.

However, we forget about the people who know him personally. Sanders thought he had watched a childhood friend potentially die on the field. Now, five weeks later, he’s playing in the Super Bowl, and that friend is going to be able to cheer him on.

Let’s hope we see a Miles Sanders touchdown featuring Damar Hamlin on the celebration somehow. That’s all I want to see.