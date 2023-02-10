WATCH: Damar Hamlin Delivers Moving Speech at NFL Honors

Damar Hamlin took the stage Thursday night during NFL Honors. He stood next to the first responders and athletic trainers who saved his life. And he thanked everyone who prayed and hoped for his recovery.

It was emotional seeing Hamlin looking so alive and healthy six weeks after he nearly died. The camera kept panning the audience packed with NFL stars. The players and commissioner Roger Goodell blinked back tears as they applauded Hamlin.

The 24-year-old starter in the Bills secondary suffered cardiac arrest Jan. 2. He collapsed during the first quarter of a Monday Night Football game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. The athletic trainers were able to get back Hamlin’s heart beat. An ambulance rushed him from Paycor Stadium to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The people who saved his life that night were dressed up in formal wear and on stage, Thursday.

Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly introduced Hamlin. Ralph shouted “alive and living” as Hamlin walked on stage.

"The journey will continue." ❤️💙



An incredible moment as @HamlinIsland takes the stage at #NFLHonors. pic.twitter.com/TgqTKSAVKS — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

Damar Hamlin Said God Had Greater Plan for His Life

Damar Hamlin gave a brief speech, which was telecast to a national audience on NBC and the NFL Network. The safety told the crowd that he never thought “sudden cardiac arrest” was every going to be part of “my story.”

Hamlin said it was “God’s plan” to give him a “bigger purpose in this world.” Then he mentioned talking to a doctor “my third night awake.” The doctor told him he’d had a similar experience with a sudden cardiac arrest.

“It mean so much to me at the moment,” he said.

Hamlin made his first signficant appearance, Wednesday, to accept the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Service award.

“Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am,” Damar Hamlin said as he accepted the honor. “I’m thankful to my father who’s right here behind me. Growing up, just watching him do community days in our community and I always [was] just waiting on my time when it came.”