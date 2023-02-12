WATCH: Damar Hamlin Discusses His On-Field Collapse in First One-on-one Interview

Just over a month removed from suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin sat down for his first one-on-one interview this week.

The interview, conducted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, will air on ABC‘s “Good Morning America” Monday. Damar Hamlin credited Denny Kellington for saving his life, the Bills’ athletic trainer who administered CPR on Hamlin following his on-field collapse. Kellington restored Hamlin’s pulse on Jan. 2 before he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Damar Hamlin gives first interview since his on-field collapse. He credits Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/0EH2STinX8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 10, 2023

“I owe Denny my life. Literally,” Hamlin said. “He loves to say he was just doing his job. But… that night, he was literally the savior of my life, you know, administering CPR on me.”

Damar Hamlin, 24, spent a total of nine days in the hospital. He was released on Jan. 11 to continue his recovery at home in Buffalo. Kellington, who has been with the team since 2017, received a fifth-place vote for the AP NFL MVP Award. Per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the vote came from ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” host Suzy Kolber.

“If it wasn’t for someone showing up that day with a clear mind and whatever’s going on in their personal life, just to put it aside and just to be present in the moment to actually be able to do their job correctly — that’s something I’m truly thankful for and I don’t take for granted,” Hamlin said, via ABC.

Damar Hamlin Delivers Moving Speech at NFL Honors

Hamlin was present at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. He delivered a speech onstage, with members of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center standing behind him.

“First I would like to just thank God for even being here,” Hamlin said. “Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would’ve ever chosen to be a part of my story. But that’s because sometimes, our own visions are too small. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be.

“But God’s plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world. I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones. But it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you have a purpose.”