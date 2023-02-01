WATCH: Deion Sanders Stars in Super Bowl Commercial for Oikos Yogurt

In this day and age, nothing is kept secret. That includes Super Bowl ads. Oikos Yogurt landed Deion Sanders and his family for their spot. Sanders is known for being big and bold as a college football coach and player, and it isn’t just him. It runs in the family, apparently.

Now the head coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders has been given a spotlight in recent years. Back like he never left. Sanders is a rockstar no matter where he goes. His kids are pretty charismatic as well, even if they aren’t quite the players that their dad was (who is?).

Here we see Prime challenge the family to a contest in strength. After that, hilarity ensues.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2nVkM-ZcI8 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sanders Family Reunion (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2nVkM-ZcI8)

I have no doubt in my mind that this isn’t too far off from actual family reunions in the Sanders family. If you thought your family had a competitive volleyball game, imagine Coach Prime being on the other side of that net.

As far as Super Bowl commercials go, this isn’t too bad. There have been far worse in recent years. Remember just last year all of the crypto and NFT spots we saw? I’ll take all the yogurt commercials you got, no matter how cheesy and over the top they are compared to that.

While we’ve seen better in the past, it’s a standard Super Bowl ad. So, keep your eyes out for Deion Sanders and family in a couple of weeks.

Deion Sanders Has Big Plans For Coloardo

While we’re talking about Prime Time, it’s going to be very interesting how his Buffaloes perform this season. Of course, he’s getting a program at the bottom of the barrel. Then again, it’s Deion Sanders.

There’s one thing that typically works in college athletics – energizing fan bases. If you can get people to talk about the program, come to games, spend money, and support tht team, then good things happen. If there is a coach out there built for a turnaround, it might just be Deion Sanders.

The transfers have already started to come in. Now, it’s all about how he and his team perform these net couple of years. Maybe another Super Bowl commercial is in his future as well.