WATCH: Derrick Henry Outdoes Himself With Brutal Stiff Arm on Jacksonville Safety

Pity this poor Jacksonville safety — Derrick Henry introduced him to his stiff arm. And it was brutal, as expected.

The Tennessee Titans need to beat the Jaguars to clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs and win the AFC South. So with Josh Dobbs starting at quarterback, Titans coach Mike Vrabel is using a heavy dose of a very rested Derrick Henry.

CBS shared a video of one of the tailback’s 17 first-half carries, with the caption “Derrick Henry just added another MASSIVE stiff-arm to his collection.” The Jacksonville safety is Rayshawn Jenkins. He did get a good tackle on Henry later in the first half.

But if you get triggered by tailbacks throwing up a powerful right fist, avert your eyes and keep on scrolling. Otherwise, enjoy this tailback at his NFL finest.

Derrick Henry just added another MASSIVE stiff-arm to his collection 💪



📹 :@NFL pic.twitter.com/35HwSfe9vX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 8, 2023

We’re thinking Derrick Henry loves playing against Jacksonville, especially at TIAA Field. He grew up about a 30-mile drive from downtown Jacksonville, so he likes to put on a show for the home folks.

Coming into Saturday, he’d played in 11 games against the Jaguars. He’s averaging 105.3 yards per contest. In his last five games, he’s rushed for 159, 84, 215, 130 and 121 yards. He also rushed for 238 against the Jags in December 2018. So stats back up how much Henry relishes playing against the Jaguars defense.

Henry, the former Alabama great, has a remote chance of earning the NFL rushing title. Raiders tailback Josh Jacobs, who, coincidentally, also is a former Bama back, had a 179-yard cushion on Henry coming into the final weekend. Jacobs and the Raiders lost to the Chiefs in Saturday’s early game. He rushed for 45 yards. Meanwhile, Henry gained 71 in the first half. Like we said, it would take a monster performance for Henry. But did you notice his stiff arm?

Vrabel is relying on Henry to beat Jacksonville. So long as the big tailback can keep drives going, Dobbs can use play action for throws downfield. Dobbs, the former Tennessee Vols, made his second straight start for the Titans. No doubt, Henry is a QB’s best friend.

How were fans reacting to Derrick Henry and his Jacksonville stiff arm? You probably can still hear the cheers. He pushed Jenkins about five yards downfield.

“He threw that man out of the stadium,” one fan tweeted. Another joked “haven’t seen such violence since that time there was only one donut left in the break room.”