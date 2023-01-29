WATCH: Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game Had To Use Backup Chains After First Set Apparently Malfunctioned

How outrageous was the first half of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday? We saw everything from a punt hit a camera wire to the officiating crew resorting to backup chains after the first set malfunctioned.

Midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles game, the broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen mentioned that officials had to break out the extra set of chains for Sunday’s game. Apparently, the original malfunctioned — which might be one of the oddest things we’ve seen in an NFL playoff game.

“I’m not going to say we’ve seen it all, but we’ve seen a lot,” Olsen said during the broadcast. Burkhardt responded by saying, “Do they have backups for the backup? That’s what the delay was.”

It seems pretty unusual that the chain gang would run into an issue in a game of this magnitude. But, at least the NFL was prepared, having (at least one) extra set of chains available for Sunday’s contest.

Joey Bosa Chirps with Eagles Fans Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Some of the fireworks from Sunday’s NFC Championship Game came before kickoff. One incident unfolded between Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa and a group of Eagles fans.

Bosa got into a heated exchange with a few Philadelphia supporters, eventually being nudged away from the group recording the incident. He was in Philly to support his younger brother, Nick, the star defensive end for the 49ers.

At one point, Eagles fans asked Bosa about paying fines for criticizing the NFL’s officiating. That seemed to set the Chargers star off.

“They’re good because I can afford them,” Bosa yelled at the Eagles fan, following a jab about fines he has to pay for prior comments regarding NFL officiating. “I’m f—ing rich. You f—ing broke b—-.”

A lot of current and former players have talked about the “passion” Eagles fans bring to every game. This is clearly another example of how things can go for opposing fans, and family members, in the City of Brotherly Love on gameday.