WATCH: Eagles Bench Clears During Wild NFC Championship Brawl

Things got pretty ugly in Philadelphia on Sunday, and not just on the scoreboard. A brawl broke out between the 49ers and Eagles late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

With under four minutes remaining in the game, Eagles’ defensive back K’Von Wallace got into the middle of a group of 49ers players. That’s when San Francisco’s Trent Williams slammed the safety to the ground.

Benches cleared after that and the two sides had to be separated.

Obviously, Williams didn’t take too kindly to something Wallace said or did before slamming him to the ground. It was arguably the most fight San Francisco showed all game long in a 31-7 loss to Philadelphia.

There will likely be some league fines coming down after that incident.

With Sunday’s win in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LVII. It’s the second-straight time the 49ers came up one win shy of reaching the biggest stage.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Wipes Out Security Guard After 49ers Late Hit

Before the fourth-quarter brawl in the fourth quarter, things got a little chippy between the 49ers and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. A late hit levied by 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga against Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts could’ve started a fight earlier.

In the fourth quarter, Hurts scrambled for 14 yards before stepping out of bounds at the San Francisco 7-yard line. He was hit late by Hufanga, sending the quarterback flying across the sideline and wiping out a security member.

It looked incredibly painful for the security member, but everyone was OK. Just a few plays later, Hurts scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.

Absolutely nothing went right for San Francisco on Sunday. 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson both sustained injuries, prompting legend Steve Young to offer to suit up.

San Francisco enjoyed a remarkable season but the luck ran out in the NFC Championship Game.